Go Joe 20 On The Pennsylvania Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go Joe 20 is halfway done. Mike Stevens takes us On The Pennsylvania Road for the charity ride Joe Snedeker has been making for two decades.

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph's Center, you can give Joe's crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.