Go Joe 20: Day 3

LEWISBURG -- Day 3 of Go Joe 20 kicked off Wednesday morning on the grounds of the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.

Joe Snedeker will be biking from Lewisburg to Anthony Selin Park on Sassafras Street in Selinsgrove and ending at the Berwick Jaycee's Jingle Hall next to Crispin Field.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize and Stacy Lange will be joining Joe for Wednesday's ride.

Feel free to head out and cheer the Go Joe team on.

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph's Center, you can give Joe's crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.

