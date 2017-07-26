Father Running Bulldozer Backs over Child

Posted 3:38 pm, July 26, 2017, by

CRAWFORD TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after being run over by a bulldozer in Clinton County.

State police say it happened Saturday near Loganton.

According to troopers, the child’s father was operating the machine when he backed over the little boy.

The child was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments