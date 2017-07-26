Father Running Bulldozer Backs over Child
CRAWFORD TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after being run over by a bulldozer in Clinton County.
State police say it happened Saturday near Loganton.
According to troopers, the child’s father was operating the machine when he backed over the little boy.
The child was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition.
41.112050 -77.263504
2 comments
Elaine
How awful. Prayers for this child and his family.
Bob
Sounds like a life insurance scam to me