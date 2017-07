× Child Porn Charges Land Man Behind Bars

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested on child porn and child sex charges in central Pennsylvania.

Troopers say Michael Grenninger, 35, contacted who he thought was an 11-year-old girl and offered money in exchange for sex.

That 11-year-old girl was actually an investigator.

Police executed a search warrant on his property and found child pornography.

Grenninger is behind bars in Clinton County.