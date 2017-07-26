Highway Back Open After Bridge Demolition in Susquehanna County
UPDATE: According to PennDOT, the north lanes of Interstate 81 near Lenoxville opened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
LENOX TOWNSHIP — A bridge project has a highway shut down in Susquehanna County.
Chunks of concrete are piled up in the north lanes of Interstate 81 near Lenoxville.
Crews demolished a bridge over the highway overnight.
A detour is in place.
At least one lane is expected to be open later Wednesday morning.
Workers plan to close the south lanes Wednesday night here in Susquehanna County.
41.676722 -75.684217