Highway Back Open After Bridge Demolition in Susquehanna County

UPDATE: According to PennDOT, the north lanes of Interstate 81 near Lenoxville opened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

LENOX TOWNSHIP — A bridge project has a highway shut down in Susquehanna County.

Chunks of concrete are piled up in the north lanes of Interstate 81 near Lenoxville.

Crews demolished a bridge over the highway overnight.

A detour is in place.

At least one lane is expected to be open later Wednesday morning.

Workers plan to close the south lanes Wednesday night here in Susquehanna County.

