Armed Robbers Hit Convenience Store Second Time This Week

NANTICOKE — For the second time in a week, robbers have held up a convenience store in Luzerne County.

Nanticoke police say two men with a gun got away with about $150 from the Cocoa Hut on East Main Street.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The clerk was not hurt.

The men ran off after the robbery.

The same store was robbed Sunday morning. It was also robbed earlier this year.

Police have not said if the same people are behind both crimes.