Young Boy Dies After Slipping and Falling Into Creek

WILKES-BARRE— A young boy has died after emergency crews were called to pull him from a creek in Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County coroner tells Newswatch 16 that the 7-year-old boy was playing with his siblings when he slipped and fell into Mill Creek.

Officers with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department said rescuers took the boy out of the water shortly before 2 p.m. Police then gave the boy CPR until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

Neighbors said they often saw the young boy running around the neighborhood.

“Earlier this morning around 10 o’clock he was running up and down the dike. That’s about it. I always come up and take my son to work and then here comes the ambulance flying down the road and cops,” neighbor Ron Urban said. The coroner said the boy’s death is being looked at as an accidental drowning. His name has not been released.