Worker Killed in Accident at Mining Site in Schuylkill County

CASS TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after an accident at a mining property in Schuylkill County.

The coroner says the man was killed in an accident Tuesday morning on the Reading Anthracite property in Cass Township, near Minersville.

According to the Republican Herald, Andrew John Oxenrider, 28, of Pitman was operating a bulldozer near a breaker when the machine went over an embankment and rolled over him.