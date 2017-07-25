This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Crappie Fishing and Bobcat Release

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Lake Winola with Anderson Boyd, of Boyd's NEPA Guiding Service, in search of crappie.  Plus we'll meet a bobcat kitten being taken care of by Susan Gallagher of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.  Back to the center we'll go a few months later to watch it being released back into the wild .  We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

