Teen Charged in Deadly Stabbing Ruled Incompetent
WILKES-BARRE — A teenager charged with a deadly stabbing has been found incompetent to stand trial in Luzerne County.
Zach Hockenberry is accused of barging into a home on Orchard Street in the Trucksville section of Kingston Township last year and stabbing a father, mother, and daughter. The father was killed.
At the time, Hockenberry was 14 years old.
A judge ordered Hockenberry to get psychiatric treatment in a state-run facility for six weeks. After that, his competency status will be reevaluated.
41.251559 -75.878960
1 Comment
Lance
Peiplw that stab or shoot anybody isn’t all right to begin with. So using that logic the prison should be emptied and every inmate sent to a mental hospital. Stupid!