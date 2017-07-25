× Teen Charged in Deadly Stabbing Ruled Incompetent

WILKES-BARRE — A teenager charged with a deadly stabbing has been found incompetent to stand trial in Luzerne County.

Zach Hockenberry is accused of barging into a home on Orchard Street in the Trucksville section of Kingston Township last year and stabbing a father, mother, and daughter. The father was killed.

At the time, Hockenberry was 14 years old.

A judge ordered Hockenberry to get psychiatric treatment in a state-run facility for six weeks. After that, his competency status will be reevaluated.