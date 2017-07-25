× PVEN Hosts Back-to-School Collection

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Hope Christman is sifting through some back-to-school donations that were dropped off at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Food Pantry near Brodheadsville.

This nonprofit is starting its annual back-to-school supply collection and could use some help from the community.

“So we are collecting backpacks and school supplies for students of clients from PVEN. We have approximately 175 students on average each month that come here to the food pantry,” said Hope Christman, PVEN Director.

The pantry is looking for new backpacks and school supplies. Everything from notebooks and binders to pencils and crayons are needed.

“Everyone should start the school year with brand new items. It doesn’t matter if you can afford to purchase them or not. It especially matters if you can’t afford to purchase them that there are people that care,” said Christman.

Anyone who would like to donate backpacks or school supplies can bring their contributions right here to the food pantry. With another school year right around the corner, they can use all the help they can get.

The supplies will be given out for free.

Directors say something as simple as a package of paper will go a long way.

“It’s so extremely important for them to walk into that first day of school with a brand new backpack or pen or pencil just like everyone else,” said Christman.

Once all the donations are collected and sorted, each backpack will be stuffed and handed out at a distribution in August.