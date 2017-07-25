× Prison Sentence for Theft from Dead Woman Left on Porch

LOCK HAVEN — The roommate of a woman who died in Clinton County will spend up to 11 years in prison for stealing from her.

Rodney Heaton was sentenced Monday to 57 to 132 months in state prison.

He pleaded guilty last month to forgery and identity theft.

Court papers show after Teresa “Hanna” Hill died in 2015, Heaton wrapped her body in a carpet and left it on the back porch of their apartment in Lock Haven for 17 months before it was found.

During that time, authorities say Heaton withdrew money from Hill’s bank account and used her access card.