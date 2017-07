Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A patient and two workers were hurt when fire sparked at Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

The flames sparked in a patient room on the sixth floor just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The workers were treated in the hospital's emergency department.

The patient had to be flown to a hospital in the Lehigh Valley to be treated for burns.

Officials haven't said what caused the fire.