Old Airport Terminal Demolished

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — You could say the old terminal at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is going out with a bang.

Deconstruction began about two and a half weeks ago and in three weeks’ time, this entire building will be leveled, just in time for the air show.

DEMOLITION: Construction crews are working to tear down the old terminal at #AVP just three weeks from the Northeastern Pa Airshow @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dDXYbfWHe3 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) July 25, 2017

“We’re all very excited about the air show and the community is so interested. We receive calls literally every day asking about the air show, how you can get tickets, who’s going to perform and when the gates open,” said airport president Carl Beardsley.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show is set for the weekend of August 12. By that time, the old terminal should be demolished and the debris cleared away, but the area will be off limits.

Gene Killiany says he and his family went to the air show three or four times and he wouldn’t miss it this year.

“I like the Blue Angels, they were there and they were really, really magnificent.”

When the air show is over, crews will go back to work. They’ll build a new parking area for both cars and commercial airplanes to take the place of the old terminal.

The project is scheduled to be finished in September.