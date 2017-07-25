Knoebels Open after Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT -- The food and fun were interrupted by flooding and now the cleanup is underway at Knoebels Amusement Resort after a creek overflowed its banks.

It's not the biggest flood Knoebels has seen over the years, but Monday's flash flood at the amusement park near Elysburg still caused some damage and a big mess.

This creek is still high and crews spent the morning pumping water and mud from the miniature golf course. The rest of the park opened on time Tuesday.

A rain gauge at the park measured over five inches of water. The park closed at 7 p.m. Monday and shortly after that the water started receding.

That's when the cleanup effort started. Employees stayed late and came in early to pump water and mud out of the miniature golf course.

Water came over the top of the metal bridge which goes across the creek.

Employees at Knoebels say they are thankful because as they know from the flood of 2011 the damage could have been much worse.

Lake Glory Campground had some flooding.

There is some mud at the park but none of the rides were damaged.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a family from the Philadelphia area spending a week camping here.

"Just kind of noticed the trees starting to blow and within minutes it was a downpour," said Bill Schoener of Warminster.

Employees had to take some extra precautions with a covered bridge. During the storm, they removed the side panels of the bridge so the water could run through it so it wouldn't float away.

40.879631 -76.501261