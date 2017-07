× HomeGoods Announces Viewmont Mall Grand Opening Date

DICKSON CITY — HomeGoods is coming to the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County and now the grand opening date has been set.

The discount home furnishings chain is slated to open on August 13.

The retailer first announced it was adding a Lackawanna County location in October of 2016.

HomeGoods, as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field and Stream will occupy the space left when Sears closed in early 2016.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video