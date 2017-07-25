× Go Joe 20: Day 2

TUNKHANNOCK — Day 2 of Go Joe 20 kicked off Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Tunkhannock.

Joe Snedeker, with some special guests, are peddling their way from the Wyoming County Courthouse in Tunkhannock, to the Sullivan County Courthouse in Laporte, and ending at Brown Avenue Park in Milton, Northumberland County, Tuesday evening.

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph’s Center, you can give Joe’s crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.