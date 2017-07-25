Viewing, Funeral Set for Union County Man Who Died While Swimming in North Carolina

Posted 4:52 am, July 25, 2017

WATSONTOWN — The community is getting ready to say goodbye to an assistant football coach and father from union county.

Thaddeus Davis died last week while swimming at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The viewing for the Bucknell University alum will be held Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle near Watsontown followed by the funeral at 12 p.m.

He was a father of four, with a fifth on the way.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help his family. You can find a link here.

