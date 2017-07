Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN -- Governor Tom Wolf ordered flags across the Commonwealth to fly at half-staff in honor of a fallen Clinton County sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Stephen Herrold passed away unexpectedly last week in Lock Haven.

The 30-year-old had served as a sheriff's deputy for the last year and a half.

He and his wife had just welcomed their first child 10 days before his death.

As per the governor, Commonwealth flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday.