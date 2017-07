Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARFORD TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt in a work zone crash in Susquehanna County but it could have been much worse.

A driver slammed into what workers call a "crash truck" on Interstate 81 north near the Harford exit Monday afternoon.

Crews are working on a paving project there.

The truck is set up in a way to protect the people working on the highway.

No workers were hurt but the driver of the car had to be taken to the hospital after the crash in Susquehanna County.