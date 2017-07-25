Driver Flown to Hospital after Collision with Train

NESQUEHONING — One man was flown to a hospital after a collision between an SUV and a train in Carbon County.

A Jeep collided with the eastbound train at a crossing on Route 54 in Nesquehoning around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The man driving the Jeep was flown to a hospital. His injuries were not disclosed by investigators.

There is no word on what the train was hauling or what led to the crash.

