Driver Flown to Hospital after Collision with Train

NESQUEHONING — One man was flown to a hospital after a collision between an SUV and a train in Carbon County.
A Jeep collided with the eastbound train at a crossing on Route 54 in Nesquehoning around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
The man driving the Jeep was flown to a hospital. His injuries were not disclosed by investigators.
There is no word on what the train was hauling or what led to the crash.
2 comments
tomtom
Colored people should never rise above the rank of porter. We let a few become conductors and this is what happens.
captain obvious
“There is no word on what the train was hauling or what led to the crash.” Freight. Jeep versus train, train wins.