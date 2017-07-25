× Chickens Fall from Truck along I-81

RICE TOWNSHIP — Dozens of dead chickens had to be cleaned up off of part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Some of the birds were still alive when our news crew was at the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday along the northbound lanes near the Nuangola exit.

State police tell us some of the crates holding the chickens fell off a truck.

There is no word if the driver will be fined for losing part of his load.