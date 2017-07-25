Chickens Fall from Truck along I-81

Posted 11:19 am, July 25, 2017, by

RICE TOWNSHIP — Dozens of dead chickens had to be cleaned up off of part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Some of the birds were still alive when our news crew was at the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday along the northbound lanes near the Nuangola exit.

State police tell us some of the crates holding the chickens fell off a truck.

There is no word if the driver will be fined for losing part of his load.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments