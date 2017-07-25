Caught on Camera: Police Chase Suspected Thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -- Dash cam video from police in Schuylkill County shows West police officers from Penn Township chasing two men suspected of stealing from the Verizon store on Route 443 near Lehighton.

Police said more than $4,400 in electronics was stolen from the store sometime before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Two men took off in a car onto Route 443.

Investigators said the men's car hit another vehicle.

Officers pulled the car over on Route 309 outside Tamaqua. That's when a passenger got out.

Police believe he may have pointed a gun at an officer before running off into the woods.

Police caught the driver in Tamaqua. They are still searching for the passenger.