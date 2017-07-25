× Cases of Water Donated to Homeless Resource Center in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG — An online plea for help was answered at a homeless resource center in the Poconos.

Street 2 Feet posted on its Facebook page that they were almost out of bottled water. On Tuesday, more than 60 cases were delivered to the place in East Stroudsburg.

One by one, volunteers loaded cases of water into the storage unit at Street 2 Feet in East Stroudsburg.

The homeless resource center was in desperate need of some H2O. They posted a message on Facebook asking for community help and they got it.

“It’s super awesome, all this generosity. It’s just great that the community supports this,” said outreach case manager Mark Ruf.

The place on First Street helps hundreds of homeless people get back on their feet. They provide food, shelter and more to people in need.

An owner of Mountain View Vineyard saw the Facebook post and rolled in with a pickup truck full of nearly 50 cases of water.

“I produce wine and we drink wine at the winery and that is a nice thing to have but water is a necessity. We can’t live without it so we are glad to help,” said Linda Rice, Mountain View Vineyard.

If this water donation didn’t come in, Street 2 Feet would have been out of its supply by the end of the week, so all of this couldn’t have come at a better time.

Mark Ruf says due to the recent heat, their water supply was given out faster than they were able to keep up with.

“We had a resource and a resource isn’t going to exist forever and it becomes, can they sustain it? Do you have connections with the right people? And it’s really cool we can post something on Facebook and then we get something out to us and make sure these guys get some water.”

Louie Arenas saw the post online and decided to help. He donated a trunk full of bottled water.

“It’s always very important to help other people. You have to try and reach out as much as you can,” said Arenas.

Street 2 Feet is still accepting water donations.

Cases can be dropped off right at the center on First Street in East Stroudsburg.