Battle of the Beats

From Pennsylvania and beyond, some of the best drummers in the Northeast are getting ready to duke it out with their drumsticks.  It’s all to see who has the best drum corps around as part of a “Parade of Champions.”

 

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the drum corps show Tuesday morning.  Organizers say the event this weekend will kick off with a special tradition.  “Each corps will present their American Flag/Honor Guard alongside the American Legion for the opening ceremonies. ”

 

QUICK FACTS: 

WHAT:  “Parade of Champions” (Drum Corps Competition)

WHEN:  Saturday, July 29

TIME:  7 p.m.

WHERE: Valley View’s Stadium, 931 Main Street, Peckville

TICKETS:  The cost is $15.00 for general admission.  $20.00 for reserved seating.  To purchase tickets ahead of time, call 855-632-8090 .  Or, visit this website. 

 

Drum Corps In Order Of Appearance Saturday Night:

Skyliners from Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton

Sunrisers from Long Island, N.Y.

White Sabers from Dansville, N.Y.

Bushwackers from Princeton, N.J.

Reading Buccaneers from Reading, PA.

Fusion Core from Morris County, N.J.

Hawthorne Caballeros from Hawthorne, N.J.

And the Defending 2016 DCA World Champions, Cadets 2 from Allentown, PA.

