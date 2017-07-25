Allentown Mayor Facing Charges

ALLENTOWN -- The mayor of Allentown is facing federal charges in a pay-to-play scheme.
A federal indictment against Mayor Ed Pawlowski was filed Tuesday but sealed.
It is expected to be made public on Wednesday.
So far, nine people have pleaded guilty in the FBI investigation into this case including Pawlowski's campaign manager and several other high-ranking city officials.
Pawlowski, who was first elected in 2005, is running for a fourth term as Allentown's mayor.
RicU.
This sounds like the FBI is indicting the Allentown Dirty Dozen. I will reach out to my sources in the area for more information. For now, Allentown loves its mayor as he has brought more jobs and activities, including the new FBI office, to the city than the previous those in the 35 years. I lived and owned in Allentown for 32 years.