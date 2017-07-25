Allentown Mayor Facing Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN -- The mayor of Allentown is facing federal charges in a pay-to-play scheme.

A federal indictment against Mayor Ed Pawlowski was filed Tuesday but sealed.

It is expected to be made public on Wednesday.

So far, nine people have pleaded guilty in the FBI investigation into this case including Pawlowski's campaign manager and several other high-ranking city officials.

Pawlowski, who was first elected in 2005, is running for a fourth term as Allentown's mayor.