Suspects Wanted After Shots Fired in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE -- Officers are looking for three people in connection with shots fired over the weekend in Nanticoke.
Darnell Corley is accused of firing a gun into an apartment along West Field Street on Saturday after police said his friend, Brittany Maciolek, got into an argument with the man who lives there over a love triangle.
Corley faces charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Maciolek was charged with conspiracy and terroristic threats.
Police are also looking for another unidentified man who they believe was also involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanticoke police at 570-735-2200 or 911.
41.194224 -76.001383
Archie Beal
People you really need to realize firearms have no place in our society any longer. They need to all go. Government needs to start confiscation methods and destroy them all.
Archie Beal
This nonsense wouldn’t happen if they would do away with firearms in society…just another example as to why the common people don’t deserve them
Lloyd Schmucatelli
“Mommas, don’t let your babies grow up to be mudsharks.”
-Waylon