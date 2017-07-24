Suspects Wanted After Shots Fired in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- Officers are looking for three people in connection with shots fired over the weekend in Nanticoke.

Darnell Corley is accused of firing a gun into an apartment along West Field Street on Saturday after police said his friend, Brittany Maciolek, got into an argument with the man who lives there over a love triangle.

Corley faces charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Maciolek was charged with conspiracy and terroristic threats.

Police are also looking for another unidentified man who they believe was also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanticoke police at 570-735-2200 or 911.