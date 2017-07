Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- A man is locked up after police say he put up a fight when they tried to arrest him in Carbon County.

Jonathan Steward, 32, of Mahoning Township, faces assault, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Police were called to Nis Hollow Mobile Home Park near Lehighton around noon Monday for reports of domestic abuse.

Officers say they had to use pepper spray to get Steward under control.

He is locked up in the Carbon County jail on $50,000 bail.