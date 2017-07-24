Strong Storms Hit the Area Hard; Roads Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past 24 hours, many parts of our area have gotten pummeled by storms.

Heavy rains and strong winds made a mess of parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Several counties were under a tornado warning for a time Monday afternoon.

There are numerous reports of trees down throughout the area as well as flash flooding.

Thousands of people lost power.

Viewer video shows flooded streets near the Danville Ambulance Service Building along A Street.

Route 11 near Geisinger Medical Center outside of Danville was flooded.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video sent to Newswatch 16 by a viewer shows rushing water in Roaring Creek that runs through Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg. The water appeared to be spilling over its banks. Park officials decided to close the park early Monday evening.

And in part of Lackawanna County, parts of Routes 6 and 11 were under water near Clarks Summit.

PennDOT released a list of multiple road closures due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.

Bradford County

Route 187 at the intersection with Captain Moore Road in Windham Township

Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) between Leraysville Road and Casterline Road in Warren Township

Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) between Route 1055 (Battle Creek Road) and Route 187 in Windham Township

Route 1049 (Leraysville Road) between Cadis Road and Route 187 in Windham Township

Route 1055 (Battle Creek Road) between Arnold Road/North Orwell Road in Rome Township and Waterman Road in Windham Township

Route 1042 (Captain Moore Road) between Route 187 in Windham Township and Route 1053 in Orwell Township

Montour County

** New: Route 11 at the intersection of Route 54 in Danville Borough

** New: Route 642 between Route 54 in Valley Township and Route1029 (Creek Road) in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County

** New: Route 2006 (Ridge Drive) between Route 11 and Mount Zion Drive in Cooper Township

** New: Route 2008 (Bloom Road/Bloom Street) between Kaseville Road and Line Avenue in Mahoning Township

** New: Route 3003 (Narehood Road) between Route 642 and Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) in Liberty Township

** New: Route 3006 (Stump Road) in Liberty Township

** New: Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Narehood Road in Liberty Township and Route 54 in Derry Township

Northumberland County