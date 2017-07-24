New Platforms Being Built to View Waterfalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP -- Hikers will soon have a better view of the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania starting this fall.

The walk down to Raymondskill Falls in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a little rocky now, but soon it will be more accessible to visitors.

Construction of two new viewing platforms is underway.

"I think it's a good improvement. We were the first ones to use the stairs, the first steps over there. It's really great, a good improvement," said Rob Vangalen.

The work is part of a two-year maintenance project to improve the trails.

Raymondskill is the tallest waterfall in the state and one of the most popular attractions.

"Right now, it's rock, and it's slick. As you build a deck, it's better footing and hopefully not as slick," said trail work manager Jack Fives.

The lower deck will be built first and it will give visitors a nice view of the falls. Plus, it will be much safer and easier to walk around.

"We need these improvements to make it easier for people to flow up and down and get a better view of the waterfalls," said trail supervisor John Casey.

Construction on the lower platform is expected to take about three weeks. Then crews will move to the upper platform. Each will be six feet wide.

Hikers are happy to see the improvements underway.

"Oh, this is very important, definitely. Especially here because you're in nature and you never know what can happen," said Brigitte Vangalen.

"We get a very diverse crowd here from young people to elderly people, so this really has helped people access the falls," said facility manager Bill Tagye.

The lower viewing area will be closed to visitors while work is being done Then the upper viewing area will close while the platform there is built.

Both decks are expected to be complete by September 30.