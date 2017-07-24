New Name for Penn State Campus in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- The name of Penn State University's campus in Lackawanna County is changing.

The board of trustees decided the Penn State Worthington Scranton campus will now just be Penn State Scranton.

The school is named after Worthington Scranton, who was a prominent industrialist and civic leader and father of former Pennsylvania Governor William Scranton.

Officials said the Scranton family was consulted and approved this name change.

We spoke with some students who have mixed feelings about the news.

"I like it. It makes it a lot shorter and look more official," said incoming freshman Thomas Miller.

"It's kind of upsetting," said Eddie Jarnicki of Old Forge. "You'll have to change all the names on stuff around here. If it's not broke, don't fix it."

"I think it's a good opportunity for others to know about it," said Penn State junior Margi Shah.

The name change takes effect May 1, 2018.

