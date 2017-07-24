Mom Faces Charges After Child Found Dirty, Alone in Streets
WILKES-BARRE— Officers were called to South Franklin Street Sunday for a report of a small child running around alone and dirty. Now, a woman faces child endangerment charges.
Police said the investigation led them to 23-year-old Maggie Rackleff’s apartment.
Inside, they found bags of rotting garbage, dirty clothes and dishes, insects, and buckets of urine.
Rackleff was taken into custody and charged with child endangerment.
A two and half year old and an eight month old child have been turned over to Children and Youth.
The Health Department Condemned the apartment in Wilkes-Barre.
41.245915 -75.881307