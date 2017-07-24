× Mom Faces Charges After Child Found Dirty, Alone in Streets

WILKES-BARRE— Officers were called to South Franklin Street Sunday for a report of a small child running around alone and dirty. Now, a woman faces child endangerment charges.

Police said the investigation led them to 23-year-old Maggie Rackleff’s apartment.

Inside, they found bags of rotting garbage, dirty clothes and dishes, insects, and buckets of urine.

Rackleff was taken into custody and charged with child endangerment.

A two and half year old and an eight month old child have been turned over to Children and Youth.

The Health Department Condemned the apartment in Wilkes-Barre.