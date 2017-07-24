Man Charged After Teen Unknowingly Ate Pot Brownie

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges in Monroe County after a teen with autism unknowingly ingested marijuana.

State police say Corey Emery, 32, of East Stroudsburg gave a brownie to his coworker earlier this month but never told her it was laced with pot.

She later gave it to her son who had to be rushed to the hospital.

Emery faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

