Knoebels Closes Early Due to Flooding

RALPHO TOWNSHIP -- The storms that swept through our area Monday afternoon caused flooding, downed trees, and power outages.

Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg closed early due to flooding there.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 by viewers shows the creek that flows through the park was out of its banks. Some areas were flooded, forcing officials to close the park just after 7 p.m.

Part of the nearby campgrounds at the park were hit with water from another creek that came rushing through.

"On a typical day, the streams flowing through the park are our best friends, but they can also be our worst enemy," Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson.

Knoebels officials don't believe the damage is too extensive. Officials say cleanup will likely continue on Tuesday, but they plan to open the park as usual at 11 a.m.