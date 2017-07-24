Flooding in Danville Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- In Montour County, the Danville area was hit hard by Monday's storms. Crews are still coping with the aftermath.

The rain kept falling, and the streams and creeks kept rising.

Some people in the Danville area are coping with flooded homes, businesses, and roadways.

One of the entrances to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville was closed due to flooding. People had to wade through the water to get where they needed to go.

A nearby stream called Sechler Run, which is normally very shallow, raged out of its banks. Chunks of people's nearby properties were falling in.

We found one man quickly trying to shore up his Jeep so it didn't fall in, too.

"We got back and our bridge was already gone and my dad was yelling telling me that I needed to come back around here and throw rocks under the jeep to make sure it didn't fall," said Kyle Roberts of Mahoning Township.

There will be a lot of cleanup for the people affected.

Neighbors said they will be keeping a close eye on nearby streams and waterways in case of any more flooding.