Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Luzerne County

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.

Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets sold in Luzerne and Westmoreland counties split a $450,000 jackpot from the Saturday, July 22, drawing.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn — 4, 12, 17, 20, 30 — to each win $225,000.

The winner in Luzerne County was sold at Pump ‘N Pantry on Route 118 in Ross Township. The other winner was sold in Latrobe.

Each store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the big winning tickets.

Watch the live drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.