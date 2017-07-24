Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Luzerne County
ROSS TOWNSHIP — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets sold in Luzerne and Westmoreland counties split a $450,000 jackpot from the Saturday, July 22, drawing.
Both tickets matched all five balls drawn — 4, 12, 17, 20, 30 — to each win $225,000.
The winner in Luzerne County was sold at Pump ‘N Pantry on Route 118 in Ross Township. The other winner was sold in Latrobe.
Each store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the big winning tickets.
Watch the live drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.
41.305561 -76.096703