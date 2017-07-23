Five-time world champion boxer Vinny Paz (then known as Vinny Pazienza) was in Jessup Sunday, visiting his friend, Joe Munley. The boxer who's story was on the big screen in the movie Bleed For This had the opportunity to reminisce about his stellar career.
Vinny Paz (Pazienza) Visits Jessup
-
Former Scranton Cooperage Head Facing Hazardous Waste Charges Related to Huge Fire
-
Conor McGregor Signs Contract to Fight Floyd Mayweather
-
Matt McGloin Looking For A New Home In The NFL As Unrestricted Free Agent
-
Past, Present and Future for Gas Industry in Susquehanna County
-
Jessup Fireman’s Carnival Underway
-
-
After Latest Mass Shooting, a Renewed Call to ‘Stop the Bleed’
-
Roundtable Discussion in Lackawanna County Held to Improve Safety for Corrections Officers
-
Man Says He Stabbed Dog for Siding With Girlfriend in Arguments
-
Memorable Meals for Memorial Day, Holiday Happenings in Jessup
-
From Gubbio to Jessup, Celebrating St. Ubaldo
-
-
Silencing the Train Horns
-
Locals Boxers Shine at Undefeated at Genetti’s
-
One Stop Sport Shop