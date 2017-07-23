Vinny Paz (Pazienza) Visits Jessup

Posted 6:44 pm, July 23, 2017, by

Five-time world champion boxer Vinny Paz (then known as Vinny Pazienza) was in Jessup Sunday, visiting his friend, Joe Munley.  The boxer who's story was on the big screen in the movie Bleed For This had the opportunity to reminisce about his stellar career.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

