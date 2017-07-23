Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures

Posted 7:03 pm, July 23, 2017, by

We'll introduce you to Chris Ahmer, owner of Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures, and take a tour of his private island complete with treehouses that you can rent for an awesome overnight island experience.

