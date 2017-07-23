Red Rose Diner to Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- A popular diner in Bradford County will be closing in about a month.

Customers are already sad to see the small but filling diner close.

Once you're past the sliding door at Red Rose Diner on Main Street in Towanda, you're instantly hit with the familiar smell of eggs and bacon.

A quick glance at the wall and you'll see prices of fried ham and bacon from the 1920s.

Owner Joe Dupont announced the diner would be closing next month much to the disappointment of the people who dine there. For them, the Red Rose Diner is more than just a place to get a bite to eat.

"The food which we enjoy but also the conversation. It's an eclectic group of people, and we discuss just about everything," said Lon Frawley of Towanda.

It's been called the Red Rose Diner for more than a decade. Newswatch 16 even stopped by in 2008 to feature the tiny diner in a "PA Fare" segment.

Dupont says he's enjoyed running the diner but wants to spend more time with his family.

"Obviously I am going to miss it. I don't regret that it's been an expensive hobby, but in life when it's time to check out, it's good to have some reflections on something, you know?" Dupont said.

Jennifer Sackett waits on diners at the Red Rose. She calls her customers--both new and old--her family and will really miss serving them on a daily basis.

"We get to know them and hear their stories and what brings them in on the day they come in and we are longtime friends after that. Most are second and third time return customers," said Sackett.

The restaurant will close its doors on August 31. Faithful customers hope someone buys the Red Rose Diner to keep this unique place a part of Towanda.