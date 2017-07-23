Helping Give Nathan a ‘Lift’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- People came together in Lackawanna County to lift up a family in need.

A fundraiser was held for Nathan Buchinski at the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City on Sunday.

The event was held to help out Nathan's parents. Nathan was born with cerebral palsy and his family needs a new van with a lift.

"He's getting bigger, harder to lift. It will be easier to roll his wheelchair into a van than to try and lift him anymore," said Carolyn Buchinski, Nathan's mom.

A pasta dinner was held and baskets were raffled off all to help raise money for the family.