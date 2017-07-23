Former WWE Wrestler Meets Fans in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- A collegiate all-American wrestler turned professional wrestling star was in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Former WWE wrestler Bob Backlund made an appearance at the Discount Warehouse Flea Market in Exeter.

Backlund came to meet fans and promote his book that reflects on a rags-to-riches life.

The former champion wrestler is still humbled by the many fans he's made throughout his career.

"It makes my heart skip a beat because when you're not in the business for a long time, you think people forget, that you're just lost in their minds. And to think that people think and react the way they have today and many other days, you don't know how good it makes my heart feel," Backlund said.

Backlund also says he hopes his book can inspire people to live healthy and happy lives.