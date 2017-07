Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A family was forced out after fire tore through their home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to fight the flames at the house on Alter Street in Hazleton around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the four family members were home at the time and smelled smoke. They got out safely.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the heat and humidity made it difficult to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.