Craft Fair Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

DICKSON CITY -- People in Lackawanna County came up with a crafty way to raise money for cancer research.

A craft show was held in Dickson City to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This is the second year for the show, but organizers said they needed more room this year, so they moved it to Genetti Manor.

There were all sorts of items for sale including soaps, lanterns, and decorative signs.

Organizers say the beauty of this type of benefit is that the crafters help get the word out.

"They are helping us get the word out about the cause. They are donating some of their proceeds, posting on Facebook, spreading the word on social media. It's exciting," said organizer Donna Traefke.

People at the show say they are really looking forward to their big event, the Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park on September 23.