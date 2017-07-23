Canoe and Kayak Race

MEHOOPANY TOWNSHIP -- A longtime tradition brought out some river riders in Wyoming County.

The Endless Mountains Downriver Canoe and Kayak Race paddled from Mehoopany on Sunday afternoon.

The race stretches over 12 miles of the Susquehanna River and finishes up in Tunkhannock at Riverside Park.

People who participated in the event were more than happy to take advantage of the great outdoors.

"Well, it's a nice course, beautiful scenery, nice people, just good competition," said Richard Rankinen of Williamsport.

This race is regarded as one of the oldest marathon canoe races in this part of the United States.

