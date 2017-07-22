Steampunk Fest Comes to Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A diverse celebration of industrial heritage was underway in Wayne County.

People filled the streets in Honesdale Saturday for the borough's first Steampunk Festival.

This weekend is usually reserved for "sidewalk sales," but this year, people seemed to notice a difference in the downtown.

"I see more people. I see more interest, more engagement," said Travis Rivera of Black & Brass Roasting Co. "When it was sidewalk sales, you'd peruse and purchase, but now you're actually invited to be a part of the festival."

The two-day family friendly event featured food, vendors, music, and rides on a real locomotive.

Pet photos and tarot card readings were also part of the fun in Wayne County.