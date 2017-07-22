Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs Aurants Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David of Aurants in Duryea is noted for his eclectic and exotic menu. He took us on a culinary trip down south to Tennessee with his Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs.

Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs

All Natural free range chicken thighs seasoned w /SW spice blend

Marinated in buttermilk

Entombed in a spicy blue corn flour blend

Fried in a blend of fats

Dipped in a buttery thick hot pepper sauce

Situated over slabs of port wine shallot butter seared cheese bread.

Paired with roasted cauliflower mashed potatoes.

Garnished with house garlic pile slices and Blistered local sweet corn

