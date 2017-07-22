Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs Aurants Restaurant

Posted 9:30 am, July 22, 2017

Chef David of Aurants in Duryea is noted for his eclectic and exotic menu.  He took us on a culinary trip down south to Tennessee with his Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs.
Nashville Hot Chicken Thighs
All Natural free range chicken thighs seasoned w /SW spice blend
Marinated in buttermilk
Entombed in a spicy blue corn flour blend
Fried in a blend of fats
Dipped in a buttery thick hot pepper sauce
Situated over slabs of port wine shallot butter seared cheese bread.
Paired with roasted cauliflower mashed potatoes.
Garnished with house garlic pile slices and Blistered local sweet corn 

