× In Your Neighborhood

CPR and First Aid Training

CPR and First Aid Training is held in Monroe County. The West End Park & Open Space Commission offers the training class at the Chestnuthill Park Building, Route 715, Brodheadsville on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. The hands-on training is Certified by the American Heart Association and accepted by scouting, youth groups, and childcare providers. Learn the basics of First Aid and how to respond to emergencies involving choking, breathing, and cardiac issues. There is a $60.00 fee for the training and certification. To register call 570-992-9733 or email bkozen@weposc.org.

1940’s Weekend

Eckley Miners’ Village sponsors the 1940’s Weekend. Come to experience life during WWII with home front demonstrations, military displays, & food. It’s held at Eckley Miners’ Village, Main Street in Weatherly on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Entrance fee for Eckley is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and children $6. It’s followed by a Swing Dance at the Freeland Park Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Admission fee for the dance is $10 per adult, seniors $9, and children $6. There is a $2 discount for admission for persons wearing a 1940’s costume!