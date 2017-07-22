Flea Market Open for Business After Devastating Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- It was back to business for some vendors hit hard by a fire last weekend in the Poconos.

Part of the Pocono Bazaar Marketplace was destroyed and some vendors want to show shoppers they aren't going anywhere and have plans to rebuild.

Chicken on the grill, colorful clothes on the rack, and all sorts of books in boxes. The Pocono Bazaar Flea Market was trying not to miss a beat after a fire ripped through the Movieplex and storage area at the shopping center near East Stroudsburg.

"This is a flea market. There is not a lot to do around here, but when the weekend comes, people live for the weekend, so when they come they want to enjoy the flea market, the food, come buy books from me or whatever is around," said Curtis Saffold of Bushkill.

Don Huber of Marshalls Creek comes every week looking for audio books and CDs for his dad.

He thought the flea market would be shut down after the fire but was happy to see everyone out and about.

"The community kind of benefits. People come here from Jersey and all over the place to spend money," Huber said.

Flames ripped through one of the buildings Sunday night, destroying the Pocono movie complex and a storage area.

Thirty of the 150 vendors lost their entire businesses in the fire, some losing thousands of dollars.

"With a blink, everything was gone. You don't know where to turn or to renew or try to build that business up again," said Elyse Delouise of Stroudsburg.

Al Sutter runs the Pocono Flea Market and tells Newswatch 16 that although the week has been challenging for vendors they wanted to come out strong.

"We are a family. We are a bunch of vendors who basically live together for the whole weekend, so we are here to support each other so we didn't want to close," Sutter said.

The Pocono Bazaar Marketplace runs every weekend and organizers are hoping to hold a fundraiser later this summer for those who lost their businesses in the fire.