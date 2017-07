Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Police are investigating a burglary at an American Legion in Lackawanna County.

It happened sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 604 on Spring Street in Moosic.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 someone got in through the back of the building, cut the motion sensor light, and took entertainment games and cash totaling about $1,000.

No one was at the legion at the time of the burglary.