Wyoming Area Holds Warrior Pride Camp

Posted 10:48 pm, July 21, 2017, by

The Wyoming Area football team held the team's annual Warrior Pride Football Camp Friday evening under the lights. Warriors Head coach Randy Spencer puts on the camp every year for local kids to bring the Warrior community together.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s